What is Marcus (MARCUS)

Marcus the Worm ($MARCUS) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the viral VRChat character “Marcus the Worm”. The character, a bipedal worm avatar, spread on TikTok and other social medias in early 2025 through clips posted by streamers and content creators. The token was created as a cultural reference and digital collectible within the broader meme ecosystem. It does not claim to have intrinsic utility or financial value but serves primarily as a community experiment and expression of internet culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Marcus (MARCUS) Resource Official Website

Marcus Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Marcus (MARCUS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Marcus (MARCUS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Marcus.

Check the Marcus price prediction now!

MARCUS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Marcus (MARCUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Marcus (MARCUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MARCUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marcus (MARCUS) How much is Marcus (MARCUS) worth today? The live MARCUS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MARCUS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of MARCUS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Marcus? The market cap for MARCUS is $ 390.44K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MARCUS? The circulating supply of MARCUS is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARCUS? MARCUS achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARCUS? MARCUS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MARCUS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARCUS is -- USD . Will MARCUS go higher this year? MARCUS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARCUS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Marcus (MARCUS) Important Industry Updates