Margaritis (MARGA) is a token created on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. The name of the token comes from the Greek word μαργαριτης, which translates into English as “pearl”.
MARGA is a utility token for the NFT Web3TON project. The token is a pass to participate in the *event for *collection holders, and can also be exchanged for additional services provided to members of our community.
MARGA tokens can either be obtained through Airdrop, which takes place every 2 weeks for NFT Web3TON holders, or purchased on the DEX exchange dedust.io
*Holders are TON wallet addresses that own at least one NFT in the Web3TON collection. NFTs must not be offered for sale on the secondary market on any of the available NFT marketplaces.
*Event – all details are available exclusively to NFT Web3TON holders in the Holders' private chat.
Understanding the tokenomics of Margaritis (MARGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MARGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MARGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
