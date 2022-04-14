MarhabaDeFi (MRHB) Information

MarhabaDeFi is an all-in-one solution that is filling a major gap in the Crypto world. Marhaba is building a unique ecosystem of [shariah-compliant/faith-based/ethical] crypto-financial solutions to the market. This is being done by bringing multiple ethical products, usually isolated, together in one single coherent ecosystem. While inclusive of all faiths - Marhaba is focussed on the Islamic Finance liquidity pool which is currently over $3 trillion in size, growing, and serves over 1,000,000 people globally. The majority of whom are excluded from Crypto and Defi markets due to faith, complexity, and product fragmentation. Therefore Marhaba is the “first-mover” in this enormous space and takes pride in being a truly “inclusive” DeFi Platform.