Marnotaur is a liquidity protocol that allows traders, liquidity providers, farmers and liquidity keepers to multiply their gains on the DeFi market. The protocol is compatible with different blockchains and other protocols and provides access to a list of allowed pools on the most popular decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, SushiSwap, 1inch). The Marnotaur platform is created for everyone and this is one of their main advantages. People with large capital who do not want to take great risks can become one of their liquidity providers. Conversely, users who enter the market with low capital can exit with a solid profit. The Marnotaur team is building a user-friendly platform with pretty unique features inside - gas & capital efficiency, distribution of liquidation fees, permissionless pools and of course, there is under-collateralized marginal trading. Marnotaur also offers its users up to 10x leverage, acting not just as an instrument for opening short and long positions but as a loan for farming as well.
Marnotaur (TAUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Marnotaur (TAUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TAUR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TAUR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
