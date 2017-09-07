Masari (MSR) Tokenomics
Masari describes itself as a fungible, secure, and private cryptocurrency based on Monero that was launched on 7 September 2017.
Its primary focus is to research and implement scaling solutions that are a concern for all CryptoNote coins as the cryptocurrency space gets more mainstream. Combining current features such as a fully client-side web wallet, 60-second block time, and uncle mining (via the SECOR protocol) with future blocktree scaling, the goal is to empower users to quickly transact online without worrying about chain slowdowns or loss of anonymity.
Masari aims to be simple, scalable, and secure. Learn more at https://getmasari.org
Understanding the tokenomics of Masari (MSR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
