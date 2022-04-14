Massive Meme Outbreak (RPG) Tokenomics
Massive Meme Outbreak (RPG) Information
MMORPG is a decentralized gaming ecosystem built on blockchain technology, designed to bring an innovative gaming experience to the blockchain world. The project integrates GameFi and NFTs to offer users a seamless play-to-earn environment. MMORPG focuses on creating a fair and transparent gaming landscape, where players can own, trade, and earn from their in-game assets.
Key features include:
Decentralized Economy: The platform incorporates a native token, $RPG, which powers the in-game economy. Players can use $RPG for transactions, staking, and participating in governance. NFT Integration: Unique in-game assets are represented as NFTs, allowing players to truly own their items and trade them on secondary marketplaces. Community-Centric Governance: MMORPG uses a DAO model, enabling the community to make decisions about game updates, features, and future developments. Cross-Chain Compatibility: The project aims to bridge blockchain gaming with various ecosystems, offering a more inclusive gaming environment.
Massive Meme Outbreak (RPG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Massive Meme Outbreak (RPG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Massive Meme Outbreak (RPG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Massive Meme Outbreak (RPG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RPG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RPG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
