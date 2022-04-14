Mateable (MTBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mateable (MTBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mateable (MTBC) Information "MateableCoin (MTBC) is an innovative multi-algorithm cryptocurrency built on Mateable Core 24.x. Featuring five cutting-edge algorithms (scrypt, yescrypt, whirlpool, ghostrider, and balloon), MateableCoin utilizes Particl's PoSv3 system for its proof of stake mechanism. Users can engage with the project through a user-friendly web wallet, where unique opportunities, such as surveys, provide a means to earn MTBC." Official Website: https://coin.mateable.com Whitepaper: https://coin.mateable.com/download/wp/MateableCoin_whitepaper.pdf Buy MTBC Now!

Mateable (MTBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mateable (MTBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 181.33M $ 181.33M $ 181.33M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.88K $ 3.88K $ 3.88K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Mateable (MTBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mateable (MTBC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MTBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MTBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MTBC's tokenomics, explore MTBC token's live price!

