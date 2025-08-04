Mavaverse Price (MVX)
Mavaverse (MVX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MVX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Mavaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mavaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mavaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mavaverse to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Mavaverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mavatrix is launching its “gacha” game metaverse on the blockchain. With Mavatrix you will collect unique NFTs, play minigames, explore the Mavatrix Metaverse and play fashion battles earning tokens and more! In the metaverse, we call it MaVaVerse, you will collect unique NFTs, play minigames, explore the mavaverse, meet new friends and play fashion battles earning tokens, and more! In this space, everything like minting, buying, selling, staking will be revolving around a base currency the MVV Token. The project launched in the market with its first NFT collection of reward-based NFT pegged with rewards coming from a royalty pool made up with MVV Tokens. To do this Mavatrix built an on-chain/off-chain protocol that connects the DeFi and inGame transactions of the MVV tokens with a reward pool that accumulates fees from each token transaction. These rewards are then periodically transferred to the First Collection NFT holders. Mavatrix has been the first project to develop a reward-based NFT system on BSC. Mavatrix is gonna be launching a new collection of NFTs, this year, and this time of playable characters in its metaverse. To access the MaVaVerse, players will have to mint their own avatar, who will be assigned randomically to give everyone a fair shot. The avatars, called MaVaTars, will have different attributes and rarities assigned, and by playing and interacting with the environment every player will have the chance to increase his/her MaVaTar ranking to access more content and elite contests and games.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mavaverse (MVX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
