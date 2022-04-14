Mavryk Network (MVRK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mavryk Network (MVRK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Information Mavryk Network is a bespoke Layer 1 blockchain designed to bridge real-world assets with the dynamic realm of DeFi and foster a thriving & secure digital economy. A definitive platform at Mavryk, RWAs seamlessly converge with decentralized finance (DeFi). By leveraging RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and robust infrastructure, Mavryk is creating an interconnected financial economy by building a more inclusive, accessible, and interoperable network where tokenized RWAs interact seamlessly with DeFi. Official Website: https://mavryk.org/ Whitepaper: https://mavryk.org/litepaper

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mavryk Network (MVRK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.68M Total Supply: $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 300.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.68M All-Time High: $ 0.119246 All-Time Low: $ 0.100977 Current Price: $ 0.115614

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mavryk Network (MVRK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MVRK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MVRK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

