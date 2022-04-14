Maximus DAO (MAXI) Tokenomics
Maximus is a contract that facilitates trustless pooling of a max length HEX stake. During a 14 day minting phase 1 MAXI is minted per 1 HEX pledged to the Maximus treasury. Then, all this HEX is staked for 5555 days. After the stake ends, MAXI is redeemable for the HEX and Hedron yielded by the stake. This has the benefit of providing massive gas fee savings to the end user while enabling liquid trading of staked HEX.
Understanding the tokenomics of Maximus DAO (MAXI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
