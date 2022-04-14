Maximus Pool Party (PARTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Maximus Pool Party (PARTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Maximus Pool Party (PARTY) Information Pool Party is a community-owned, trustless platform empowering people and communities to launch their own trustless HEX stake pools. Official Website: https://hexpool.party/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hexpool.party/pool-party/what-is-pool-party Buy PARTY Now!

Maximus Pool Party (PARTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maximus Pool Party (PARTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 55.96M $ 55.96M $ 55.96M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.52K $ 84.52K $ 84.52K All-Time High: $ 0.02134073 $ 0.02134073 $ 0.02134073 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00151041 $ 0.00151041 $ 0.00151041 Learn more about Maximus Pool Party (PARTY) price

Maximus Pool Party (PARTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Maximus Pool Party (PARTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PARTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PARTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PARTY's tokenomics, explore PARTY token's live price!

