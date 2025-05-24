Maya Preferred PRA Price (MPRA)
The live price of Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) today is 10,201,924 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MPRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maya Preferred PRA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.36M USD
- Maya Preferred PRA price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Maya Preferred PRA to USD was $ +2,191.43.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maya Preferred PRA to USD was $ +10,528,532.4757056000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maya Preferred PRA to USD was $ +73,361,706.9820472000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maya Preferred PRA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2,191.43
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +10,528,532.4757056000
|+103.20%
|60 Days
|$ +73,361,706.9820472000
|+719.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Maya Preferred PRA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.02%
+9.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maya Preferred 223 is backed by gold and silver reserves, making it one of the first cryptocurrencies to actually have real, tanagable assets behind it. The Maya Preferred 223 token is a faster implementation on a real, decentralized immutable blockchain (Ethereum Classic) with usable smart contracts running on the Ethereum Classic Blockchain. It is designed to be used as a decentralized ‘Stable crypto asset’ within the Ethereum Classic ecosystem and beyond. It’s meant to avoid problems related to centralization as seen on Ethereum and security because it is powered by the Ethereum Classic Network and by globally distributed anonymous miners.
