Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics
Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Information
Maya Preferred 223 is backed by gold and silver reserves, making it one of the first cryptocurrencies to actually have real, tanagable assets behind it. The Maya Preferred 223 token is a faster implementation on a real, decentralized immutable blockchain (Ethereum Classic) with usable smart contracts running on the Ethereum Classic Blockchain. It is designed to be used as a decentralized ‘Stable crypto asset’ within the Ethereum Classic ecosystem and beyond. It’s meant to avoid problems related to centralization as seen on Ethereum and security because it is powered by the Ethereum Classic Network and by globally distributed anonymous miners.
Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MPRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MPRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MPRA's tokenomics, explore MPRA token's live price!
MPRA Price Prediction
Want to know where MPRA might be heading? Our MPRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.