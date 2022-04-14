Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics

Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics

Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Information

Maya Preferred 223 is backed by gold and silver reserves, making it one of the first cryptocurrencies to actually have real, tanagable assets behind it. The Maya Preferred 223 token is a faster implementation on a real, decentralized immutable blockchain (Ethereum Classic) with usable smart contracts running on the Ethereum Classic Blockchain. It is designed to be used as a decentralized ‘Stable crypto asset’ within the Ethereum Classic ecosystem and beyond. It’s meant to avoid problems related to centralization as seen on Ethereum and security because it is powered by the Ethereum Classic Network and by globally distributed anonymous miners.

Official Website:
https://mayapreferred.io/

Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 200.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 16,118.33T
All-Time High:
$ 82,014,513
All-Time Low:
$ 2.12
Current Price:
$ 80,591,664
Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MPRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MPRA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

