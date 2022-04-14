MaziMatic (MAZI) Tokenomics

MaziMatic (MAZI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MaziMatic (MAZI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

MaziMatic (MAZI) Information

MaziMatic, is the World's 1st Multi-entertainment mixed reality metaverse with CasinoVerse ,PartyVerse, AdventureVerse & InfluencerVerse.

Users get into an immersive gameplay experience like never before and interact with other users and services in real-time. With real-life avatars, Real-life gameplay, and Mixed Reality (No AI) the fun and stickiness is unmatchable.

MaziMatic has officially collaborated with the ultimate network Polygon Studios for its gameplay data.

Building for last 2 years and the game is now ready to play, we are already getting a lot of engagement from the community.

TEAM: The team behind MaziMatic is a crypto Native team which has already created 3 very successful products in the past Saitama(saitamatoken.com) $7.5+B ATH FDV and 600k Holders and community, Saitacard.io A game-changing crypto card, Saitarealty.com, Epay.me & many more to come under Saitama fam alone.

Official Website:
https://mazimatic.com/
Whitepaper:
https://mazimatic.com/whitepaper

MaziMatic (MAZI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MaziMatic (MAZI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.65M
$ 2.65M$ 2.65M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0153056
$ 0.0153056$ 0.0153056
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00026547
$ 0.00026547$ 0.00026547

MaziMatic (MAZI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MaziMatic (MAZI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MAZI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MAZI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MAZI's tokenomics, explore MAZI token's live price!

MAZI Price Prediction

Want to know where MAZI might be heading? Our MAZI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.