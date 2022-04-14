MaziMatic (MAZI) Information

MaziMatic, is the World's 1st Multi-entertainment mixed reality metaverse with CasinoVerse ,PartyVerse, AdventureVerse & InfluencerVerse.

Users get into an immersive gameplay experience like never before and interact with other users and services in real-time. With real-life avatars, Real-life gameplay, and Mixed Reality (No AI) the fun and stickiness is unmatchable.

MaziMatic has officially collaborated with the ultimate network Polygon Studios for its gameplay data.

Building for last 2 years and the game is now ready to play, we are already getting a lot of engagement from the community.

TEAM: The team behind MaziMatic is a crypto Native team which has already created 3 very successful products in the past Saitama(saitamatoken.com) $7.5+B ATH FDV and 600k Holders and community, Saitacard.io A game-changing crypto card, Saitarealty.com, Epay.me & many more to come under Saitama fam alone.