MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) Tokenomics

MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) Information

$MBG is the first-ever token backed by MultiBank Group — a global financial giant.

With MultiBank Group’s assets valued at $29 billion and an average daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion (as of April 2025), the $MBG token is backed by real strength — and built for real-world utility and serious growth potential.

Our financial ecosystem is built on four powerful self-sustaining pillars, which together will generate real utility with real assets valued at $29 billion and a projected $75 billion in trading volume per day across the ecosystem by 2025 to 2026, reaching an average trading volume of over 540 billion dollars in the next 5 years.

This is where established finance meets the future of Web3.

Official Website:
https://multibank.io/
Whitepaper:
https://token.multibankgroup.com/home/whitepaper.pdf

MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 174.55M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 86.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.01B
All-Time High:
$ 2.56
All-Time Low:
$ 0.794485
Current Price:
$ 1.86
MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $MBG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $MBG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $MBG's tokenomics, explore $MBG token's live price!

$MBG Price Prediction

Want to know where $MBG might be heading? Our $MBG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.