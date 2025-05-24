Mbridge28 Price (MB28)
The live price of Mbridge28 (MB28) today is 0.054907 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MB28 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mbridge28 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mbridge28 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MB28 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MB28 price information.
During today, the price change of Mbridge28 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mbridge28 to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mbridge28 to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mbridge28 to USD was $ -0.04010901859214033.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04010901859214033
|-42.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mbridge28: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MBridge28 Token serves as the foundation of the MBridge Ecosystem, designed to drive its growth, governance, and functionality. As the native token of the ecosystem, MBridge28 is instrumental in facilitating seamless operations, fostering user engagement, and supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Initially launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), MBridge28 provides users with the benefits of a widely adopted, scalable blockchain platform. As the ecosystem evolves, MBridge28 will transition to become the native token of the proprietary MBridge Chain, unlocking enhanced performance and interoperability. MBridge28 Token is more than just a digital asset; it is a catalyst for the MBridge Ecosystem's success. By serving as the medium of exchange, governance tool, and staking asset, it ensures that all participants have a direct stake in the ecosystem's growth and stability. Its interoperability allows for seamless integration with decentralized applications (dApps), enabling developers and users to build and engage across multiple blockchain platforms. As the ecosystem transitions to the MBridge Chain, the token's utility will expand further, becoming the native currency for transaction fees, staking rewards, and other core functions. This evolution underscores the long-term sustainability and growth potential of the MBridge28 Token.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
