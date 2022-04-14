Meana Raptor (MRT) Tokenomics
Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of:
Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission.
$MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators.
Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.
Understanding the tokenomics of Meana Raptor (MRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MRT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MRT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.