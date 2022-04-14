Medicle (MDI) Tokenomics
Medicle (MDI) Information
What is the project about? Medicle is the world's first WEB3 medical service ecosystem, with the goal of creating a "blockchain in one's palm." We wish to move away from traditional centralized medical data services and create a blockchain-based platform that allows each user to develop and use their own personal medical information in a variety of ways.
What makes your project unique? Medicle utilizes DNA database transcription on the blockchain, giving our clients the possibility to use blockchain technology’s utilities for their good, such as amazing speed, decentralization, storing data which couldn’t be replicated, reduced fees on certain financial operations and more.
History of your project. With the development of digital technology in modern society, data management has become one of the most important factors in every field, and healthcare is no exception. Currently, a number of data-related services are provided to customers, such as document issuance, customized medical services, and reservation services using vast amounts of customer data, but the fact that the entire process is handled by a centralized entity creates several problems.
What’s next for your project? We aim to continue growing after our successful launch on WhiteBit, in just couple days our trading volume made us sure that there is demand from community for products carrying great utility since our holders count is increasing each day. We aim to create a movement, a community, composed of believers who will not only hold the tokens, but also utilize them as much as feasible in their daily lives. Our next milestones are global expansion, getting listed on more major exchanges.
What can your token be used for?
- Reservation and payment for medical facility 2. Provide customized medical services using personalized data 3. Support easy access/storage/submission of medical documents 4. Various medical supplies can be purchased within the MEDICLE shopping mall
Medicle (MDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Medicle (MDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Medicle (MDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Medicle (MDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MDI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MDI's tokenomics, explore MDI token's live price!
MDI Price Prediction
Want to know where MDI might be heading? Our MDI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.