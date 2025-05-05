What is MEDIEUS (MDUS)

Shop all the medical care in the world with my medical data MEDIEUS is the first medical open market platform in Korea and an innovation in the medical service ecosystem. -Care : The Medius Reputation System, which is based on the patient's medical experience, allows users to find and seek the best hospital, screening center, and medical staff for them. -Earn : After hospital medical treatment, if you share my data such as medical certificate, medical receipt, medical examination result, medical data such as prescription, eating habits, exercise habits, daily health records, you will be rewarded with Medius Coin (MDUS). -Pay : Not only can you exchange for Medius Coin (MDUS) according to the Medius Point management policy, but also medical products such as medical products, treatment products, diagnostic products and health-related subscription products, exercise, health, food through the "medical online marketplace" in the platform. Anyone can easily purchase various medical/ healthcare products such as beauty and beauty products like shopping.

MEDIEUS (MDUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website