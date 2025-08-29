Mei Solutions Price (MEI)
-0.00%
-0.73%
-37.99%
-37.99%
Mei Solutions (MEI) real-time price is $0.00136992. Over the past 24 hours, MEI traded between a low of $ 0.00112001 and a high of $ 0.00138002, showing active market volatility. MEI's all-time high price is $ 0.643024, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, MEI has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.73% over 24 hours, and -37.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Mei Solutions is $ 7.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEI is 5.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.
During today, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ -0.0012010344.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ -0.0013204036.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ -0.008620294394061874.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012010344
|-87.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013204036
|-96.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008620294394061874
|-86.28%
Mei Solutions ($MEI) is a versatile utility token at the heart of an expansive ecosystem designed to enhance user experiences across multiple platforms. Central to this ecosystem is the ability to use $MEI tokens for purchasing Mei cosmetic products, where users are incentivized with special rewards and exclusive offers, fostering a loyal and engaged customer base. By integrating $MEI into everyday transactions, Mei Solutions not only adds value to the cosmetic purchasing process but also creates a robust rewards system that benefits all participants. Beyond the cosmetics sector, the Mei Solutions ecosystem extends into the realms of K-pop and an influencer engagement platform. Users on this platform can earn $MEI tokens as rewards for their active participation, which can then be used to buy Mei products or traded on exchanges, offering flexibility and tangible benefits. Additionally, within the prop trading platform, $MEI tokens can be utilized to pay for course fees, trading fees, and other related costs, providing a seamless and efficient payment solution. This comprehensive integration of $MEI across various industries not only enhances its utility but also drives its adoption and value, establishing Mei Solutions as a cornerstone in the digital economy.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.