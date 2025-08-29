More About MEI

Mei Solutions Logo

Mei Solutions Price (MEI)

Unlisted

1 MEI to USD Live Price:

$0.00136992
-0.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mei Solutions (MEI) Live Price Chart
Mei Solutions (MEI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00112001
24H Low
$ 0.00138002
24H High

$ 0.00112001
$ 0.00138002
$ 0.643024
$ 0
-0.00%

-0.73%

-37.99%

-37.99%

Mei Solutions (MEI) real-time price is $0.00136992. Over the past 24 hours, MEI traded between a low of $ 0.00112001 and a high of $ 0.00138002, showing active market volatility. MEI's all-time high price is $ 0.643024, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MEI has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.73% over 24 hours, and -37.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mei Solutions (MEI) Market Information

$ 7.31K
--
$ 1.37M
5.34M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Mei Solutions is $ 7.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEI is 5.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.

Mei Solutions (MEI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ -0.0012010344.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ -0.0013204036.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mei Solutions to USD was $ -0.008620294394061874.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.73%
30 Days$ -0.0012010344-87.67%
60 Days$ -0.0013204036-96.38%
90 Days$ -0.008620294394061874-86.28%

What is Mei Solutions (MEI)

Mei Solutions ($MEI) is a versatile utility token at the heart of an expansive ecosystem designed to enhance user experiences across multiple platforms. Central to this ecosystem is the ability to use $MEI tokens for purchasing Mei cosmetic products, where users are incentivized with special rewards and exclusive offers, fostering a loyal and engaged customer base. By integrating $MEI into everyday transactions, Mei Solutions not only adds value to the cosmetic purchasing process but also creates a robust rewards system that benefits all participants. Beyond the cosmetics sector, the Mei Solutions ecosystem extends into the realms of K-pop and an influencer engagement platform. Users on this platform can earn $MEI tokens as rewards for their active participation, which can then be used to buy Mei products or traded on exchanges, offering flexibility and tangible benefits. Additionally, within the prop trading platform, $MEI tokens can be utilized to pay for course fees, trading fees, and other related costs, providing a seamless and efficient payment solution. This comprehensive integration of $MEI across various industries not only enhances its utility but also drives its adoption and value, establishing Mei Solutions as a cornerstone in the digital economy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mei Solutions (MEI) Resource

Official Website

Mei Solutions Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mei Solutions (MEI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mei Solutions (MEI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mei Solutions.

Check the Mei Solutions price prediction now!

MEI to Local Currencies

Mei Solutions (MEI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mei Solutions (MEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mei Solutions (MEI)

How much is Mei Solutions (MEI) worth today?
The live MEI price in USD is 0.00136992 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MEI to USD price?
The current price of MEI to USD is $ 0.00136992. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mei Solutions?
The market cap for MEI is $ 7.31K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MEI?
The circulating supply of MEI is 5.34M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MEI?
MEI achieved an ATH price of 0.643024 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MEI?
MEI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MEI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MEI is -- USD.
Will MEI go higher this year?
MEI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MEI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.