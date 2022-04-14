Melania Wif Hat (MWH) Tokenomics
Melania Wif Hat is a purely meme token and is intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol “$MWH" and the associated artwork, and is not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. melaniawifcoin.org is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Understanding the tokenomics of Melania Wif Hat (MWH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MWH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MWH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
