member (MEMBER) Information member is an erc20 meme token deployed by gami.eth on base. as a token on base, the vision for member, is that it also serves as a base token. for example, $member = base token, while /member = “base token.” ideally it’s utilised as a platform, on which the community can conduct any number of experiments denominated in member. a brief but detailed project overview is publish here and covers everything you need to know: https://member.clinic/about/ Official Website: https://member.clinic/ Whitepaper: https://member.clinic/about/ Buy MEMBER Now!

member (MEMBER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for member (MEMBER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 4.03B $ 4.03B $ 4.03B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.78K $ 52.78K $ 52.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00129152 $ 0.00129152 $ 0.00129152 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about member (MEMBER) price

member (MEMBER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of member (MEMBER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEMBER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEMBER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEMBER's tokenomics, explore MEMBER token's live price!

