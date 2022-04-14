Memeinator (MMTR) Tokenomics
Memeinator (MMTR) Information
Memeinator (MMTR) is an innovative meme coin project designed to elevate the quality and engagement of the meme coin ecosystem. Inspired by the Terminator franchise, Memeinator aims to eliminate low-quality meme coins and set new standards for the industry. The project integrates gaming, NFTs, staking, and community participation to create a multifaceted platform for crypto enthusiasts.
Key features of Memeinator include:
Meme Warfare Game: A mobile game where players combat and eliminate inferior meme coins, promoting engagement and fun. NFT Collection: A series of unique NFTs inspired by the Terminator franchise, offering exclusive rewards and benefits. AI-Powered Memescanner: A tool utilizing artificial intelligence to identify and remove weak meme coins, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable meme coin market. Staking: $MMTR token holders can stake their tokens to earn attractive rewards, incentivizing long-term participation and stability within the community.
The $MMTR token is used for participating in the game, purchasing NFTs, staking to earn rewards, and engaging in governance. Memeinator is committed to building a robust and dynamic community, leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships to drive innovation in the meme coin space.
Memeinator (MMTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Memeinator (MMTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Memeinator (MMTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Memeinator (MMTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MMTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MMTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MMTR's tokenomics, explore MMTR token's live price!
MMTR Price Prediction
Want to know where MMTR might be heading? Our MMTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.