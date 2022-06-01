Menzy (MNZ) Information

Menzy is introducing a unique Move2Earn body movement count system for earning passive income in the form of MNZ Tokens.

A lot of current Move2earn systems are step counts only but with Menzy we have developed a unique algorithmic system that detects any sort of activity or sport happening with the help of your mobile camera or acamera enabled device.

Our system visually detects the activity being performed. Furthermore our software has the ability to identify the pose of an individual and the Menzy platform rewards the user for performing successful movements.