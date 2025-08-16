Meson Network Price (MSN)
Meson Network (MSN) real-time price is $0.01104466. Over the past 24 hours, MSN traded between a low of $ 0.01083686 and a high of $ 0.01145826, showing active market volatility. MSN's all-time high price is $ 8.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01083043.
In terms of short-term performance, MSN has changed by +0.33% over the past hour, -3.59% over 24 hours, and -22.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Meson Network is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSN is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.
During today, the price change of Meson Network to USD was $ -0.0004122370948075.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Meson Network to USD was $ -0.0038523520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Meson Network to USD was $ -0.0057327749.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Meson Network to USD was $ -0.03387399596810799.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0004122370948075
|-3.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0038523520
|-34.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0057327749
|-51.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03387399596810799
|-75.41%
Meson Network is committed to creating an efficient bandwidth marketplace on Web3, using a blockchain protocol model to replace the traditional labor-based sales models, consolidating and monetizing idle bandwidth from long-tail users at a low cost. Meson Network is the foundation of data transmission for decentralized storage, computation, and the emerging Web3 Dapp ecosystem. Meson is trying to create the world’s largest bandwidth marketplace in the future. Here, users can exchange their unused bandwidth resources with Meson for tokens, and those who need bandwidth will come to Meson’s market to borrow bandwidth anywhere in the world. To achieve this goal, we cannot simply use the direct sales model. Existing cloud vendors rely more on a sales model, a top-down model, for aggregation of resources. For example, if you want to open a new local market, you need to recruit local people, and as the market coverage expands, the number of people recruited rises linearly or even exponentially. This model worked very well for the last 10–20 years because the sales model led to people targeting medium to large accounts, which can provide high output per account. But now, the situation is that a lot of resources are slowly dispersing to the long-tail market where the demand is much more fragmented, leading to much lesser output per account. However, demand from the long-tail market is growing stronger than the large account market. To capture the long tail market demand, there needs to be a new alternative to the direct sales model. The answer is open bandwidth exchange, done through Meson Network.
