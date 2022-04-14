Meson Network (MSN) Tokenomics
Meson Network is committed to creating an efficient bandwidth marketplace on Web3, using a blockchain protocol model to replace the traditional labor-based sales models, consolidating and monetizing idle bandwidth from long-tail users at a low cost. Meson Network is the foundation of data transmission for decentralized storage, computation, and the emerging Web3 Dapp ecosystem.
Meson is trying to create the world’s largest bandwidth marketplace in the future. Here, users can exchange their unused bandwidth resources with Meson for tokens, and those who need bandwidth will come to Meson’s market to borrow bandwidth anywhere in the world. To achieve this goal, we cannot simply use the direct sales model.
Existing cloud vendors rely more on a sales model, a top-down model, for aggregation of resources. For example, if you want to open a new local market, you need to recruit local people, and as the market coverage expands, the number of people recruited rises linearly or even exponentially. This model worked very well for the last 10–20 years because the sales model led to people targeting medium to large accounts, which can provide high output per account. But now, the situation is that a lot of resources are slowly dispersing to the long-tail market where the demand is much more fragmented, leading to much lesser output per account. However, demand from the long-tail market is growing stronger than the large account market. To capture the long tail market demand, there needs to be a new alternative to the direct sales model. The answer is open bandwidth exchange, done through Meson Network.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
