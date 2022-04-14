Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL) Information Meta Apes is a free-to-play, play-and-earn MMO strategy game designed for mobile. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world, in which humanity has ended and a new era ruled by Apes has begun. Next on the agenda is space domination. Each player will have to work closely with his or her Gang to become the strongest Clan and win the ultimate race to space. Official Website: https://metaapesgame.com/ Buy PEEL Now!

Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 144.51K $ 144.51K $ 144.51K Total Supply: $ 203.65M $ 203.65M $ 203.65M Circulating Supply: $ 176.25M $ 176.25M $ 176.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 166.98K $ 166.98K $ 166.98K All-Time High: $ 0.236463 $ 0.236463 $ 0.236463 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00081993 $ 0.00081993 $ 0.00081993 Learn more about Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL) price

Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Apes PEEL (PEEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEEL's tokenomics, explore PEEL token's live price!

