What is Meta Book (BOOK)

Revolutionizing Reading in Web3 Metabook is a groundbreaking token designed to transform how we interact with content in the digital age. Built on the secure and efficient Binance Smart Chain (BSC), our platform creates a decentralized ecosystem for readers, authors, and content creators. Metabook combines the power of blockchain with innovative reading experiences to create a platform unlike any other

Meta Book (BOOK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Meta Book (BOOK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Book (BOOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOOK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta Book (BOOK) How much is Meta Book (BOOK) worth today? The live BOOK price in USD is 0.00001497 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BOOK to USD price? $ 0.00001497 . Check out The current price of BOOK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Meta Book? The market cap for BOOK is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BOOK? The circulating supply of BOOK is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOOK? BOOK achieved an ATH price of 0.790152 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOOK? BOOK saw an ATL price of 0.0000105 USD . What is the trading volume of BOOK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOOK is -- USD . Will BOOK go higher this year? BOOK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOOK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

