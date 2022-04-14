Meta Games Coin (MGC) Information

MetaGamescoin (MGC) is a rewarding token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as a BEP20 token. This token is designed for a ranking platform, offering users the opportunity to play games and earn MGC tokens.RANKING platform it's like a social media platform and all gamers have a profile in this platform and gamers can earn from register their games results, play anywhere and earn MGC here.... You can explore and engage with the MetaGamescoin ecosystem to earn rewards and participate in the platform's activities. If you're interested in acquiring MGC tokens, you can easily find the information in our website.