Meta Oasis (AIM) Information MetaOasis is a web3 creator ecosystem metaverse based on generative AI. With creator tool Inception, we will build a bottom-up world of Inception where creators can engage in community creation based on psychometric methods such as MBTI and eventually form an NFT content network. Official Website: https://www.meoasis.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.meoasis.com/

Meta Oasis (AIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.98M All-Time High: $ 0.02199013 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00099607

Meta Oasis (AIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Oasis (AIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

