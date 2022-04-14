MetalSwap (XMT) Information

"MetalSwap is a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing a coverage to those who work with commodities and an investment opportunity for those who contribute to increase the shared liquidity of the project. Allowing the protection for an increasing number of operators. At the moment, financial swaps are the most widely used ""insurance"" tool for large-scale exchanges of raw materials such as metals, but everything takes place on centralized markets that require financial hedge and bank credit lines that are not always accessible to all and with ""restrictive"" bureaucratic times. With the concept of an economic incentive, given by the distribution of the governance token ($XMT), the system will have publicly accessible pooled liquidity. Through a set of ""smart contracts"", initially written on Ethereum, the contracts will make it possible to execute swaps without the need for intermediaries, at reduced costs and without time restrictions."