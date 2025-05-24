MetaRim Price (RIM)
The live price of MetaRim (RIM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaRim Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MetaRim price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RIM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RIM price information.
During today, the price change of MetaRim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaRim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaRim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaRim to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaRim: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
-0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetaRim builds a social metaverse world. A collectible,playable,socialisable, investable and profitable universe utilising Gamefi, Defi, and Socialfi.MetaRim NFT and Game are the beginning of our enterprise, focusing on a series of unique mecha. This initial game will act as the foundation to build upon for our larger metaverse vision. The gameplay combines combat, ranking systems, materialisation of in game objects, and character growth.Each character will be listed as an NFT asset, making them available to third parties for collection and commerce. A vision of free virtual movement which is looped into real world economics.
