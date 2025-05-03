MetaverseX Price (METAX)
The live price of MetaverseX (METAX) today is 0.00203871 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. METAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaverseX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MetaverseX price change within the day is -1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MetaverseX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaverseX to USD was $ +0.0002991839.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaverseX to USD was $ +0.0002211910.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaverseX to USD was $ -0.0002346665961488045.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002991839
|+14.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002211910
|+10.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002346665961488045
|-10.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaverseX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-1.59%
+20.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetaverseX is a decentralized virtual world sandbox building game that supports NFT creation and trading and Play To Earn mode. Anyone can own virtual land in the sandbox world, design and create various buildings and virtual items, and realize the auction and exchange of virtual items through NFT.
