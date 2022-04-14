MetaVirus (MVT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetaVirus (MVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetaVirus (MVT) Information MetaVirus is an innovative Web3 game that blends blockchain technology with immersive gameplay, offering a decentralized, freely traded mobile pet game. With over 17 years of experience in game development and 6 years in the blockchain field, our team brings a wealth of expertise to the table. MetaVirus features an auto-battle pet RPG style with cute Q-version characters, faction battles, union wars, and an infinite growth system. By integrating Free to Play (F2P) and Play to Earn (P2E) models, MetaVirus allows players to earn real value through engaging in-game activities and asset trading. Official Website: https://www.metavirus.games/

MetaVirus (MVT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetaVirus (MVT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 979.82 $ 979.82 $ 979.82 All-Time High: $ 0.071865 $ 0.071865 $ 0.071865 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000979824 $ 0.000000979824 $ 0.000000979824 Learn more about MetaVirus (MVT) price

MetaVirus (MVT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetaVirus (MVT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MVT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MVT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MVT's tokenomics, explore MVT token's live price!

