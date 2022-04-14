MetaWear (WEAR) Tokenomics
MetaWear (WEAR) Information
MetaWEAR| Fashion for Metaverse
MetaWear is a Big Cross Platform Metaverse Creator Ecosystem. Transforming the Whole Fashion Industry to the Metaverse with all components
Transforming Top Fashion Brands clothes and collections for to the Metaverse use.
Creating NFT 2.0 Cross Platform Metaverse Wearable Clothes & Skins (Indistinguishably Real. 98,5% Real Looks, The Best Quality Clothes as Metaverse Wearables)
Operating Its' Own Cross Platform Fashion Shopping Mall (Limited Exclusive 197 Top Fashion Store Integrated Multi Metaverse Worlds)
The Whole Fashion Creator Eco-System (Metaverse Fashion Shows, Metaverse Store, Metaverse Final Products)
Franchise Transformation Offices & Retail Fashion Stores under MetaWear Roof Globally Uniting Fashion Designers & Artists
MetaWear (WEAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetaWear (WEAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MetaWear (WEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaWear (WEAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WEAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WEAR's tokenomics, explore WEAR token's live price!
WEAR Price Prediction
Want to know where WEAR might be heading? Our WEAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.