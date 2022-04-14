Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT) Information MXN₮ is a stable digital asset that is pegged 1:1 to the Mexican Peso. MXN₮ was built by the trusted team of developers behind Tether USD₮ and it operates under tether.to. Official Website: https://tether.to/

Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 19.56M $ 19.56M $ 19.56M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 391.25K $ 391.25K $ 391.25K All-Time High: $ 0.102574 $ 0.102574 $ 0.102574 All-Time Low: $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Current Price: $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02

Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MXNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MXNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

