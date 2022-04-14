Millennium Club (MCLB) Information

$MCLB serves as the governance token of the Millennium Club DAO, enabling holders to participate in the decision-making processes that shape the future of the ecosystem.

The initial issuance of MCLB tokens commenced with 50 million tokens, with approximately 38 million initially allocated to multisig wallets. Over time, the entire supply held in multisig wallets was burned, and an additional 3 million MCLB tokens were market bought and subsequently burned.