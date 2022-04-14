Discover key insights into MINE BTC (MINEBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MINE BTC (MINEBTC) Information

🚀 $MINEBTC – Own Digital Mining Land & Earn Bitcoin Passively! 🌍⚡ $MINEBTC is the first tokenized BTC mining land, fully backed by hydro-powered Bitcoin mining farm in Georgia.

🔹 Why $MINEBTC? ✅ Own Digital Mining Land – Each token represents a share of real BTC mining operations. ✅ Earn BTC Yields – Mining fees are distributed directly in Bitcoin to token holders. ✅ Boost Rewards with Staking – Lock your tokens to earn extra APR in our native token. ✅ 100% Renewable Energy – Sustainable mining powered by hydroelectricity.

🔥 How It Works 1️⃣ Hold $MINEBTC – Gain ownership in BTC mining. 2️⃣ Stake & Earn BTC – Receive passive BTC rewards. 3️⃣ Boost Your Returns – Get extra yield with staking incentives.

🌍 The Future of Bitcoin Mining Mining has been controlled by large players for too long. $MINEBTC changes that by making Bitcoin mining accessible, sustainable, and profitable for everyone.