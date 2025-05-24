Minetendo Price (MINE)
The live price of Minetendo (MINE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.15K USD. MINE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Minetendo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Minetendo price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 8.53M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MINE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Minetendo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Minetendo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Minetendo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Minetendo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Minetendo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Minetendo is a decentralized mining ecosystem built on Abstract Chain, where users can mine and own the $MINE token by acquiring Miners and placing them in Factories. The project simulates a real-world resource economy involving energy and space, offering a strategic, gamified, and rewarding experience for participants. By combining the simplicity of mining with engaging economic simulation, Minetendo aims to make decentralized finance accessible and entertaining to a wide audience. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto miner or a newcomer, the ecosystem is designed to reward thoughtful strategy, long-term participation, and community involvement.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
