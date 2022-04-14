MintStakeShare (MSS) Tokenomics
MintStakeShare (MSS) Information
MintStakeShare is a passive income dApp on the BNB Smart Chain. It offers an innovative approach to token distribution, which allows minting of new tokens as demand for the MSS token increases. MintStakeShare can be deposited to earn additional MSS, which can be compounded or collected.
MintStakeShare allows users to generate a referral link, and share with their friends and community. Referral rewards are a driving force behind the growth of the MSS platform.
MintStakeShare (MSS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MintStakeShare (MSS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.