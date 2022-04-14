MintSwapToken (MST) Information

MintSwap is the first DEX & NFT marketplace natively on the Mint Blockchain, providing token DEX, NFT trading, and NFTFi functions for Web3 users.

MintSwap integrates the entire lifespan of a token — from zero to hero — into one protocol. For developers, MintSwap supports exclusive fair launch mechanics and token management tools built by DeFi’s best; and for general users, MintSwap supports advantageous yield and LP opportunities, built-in social and analytic features, and an easy trading experience.