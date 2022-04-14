Mirada AI (MIRX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mirada AI (MIRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mirada AI (MIRX) Information Mirada AI is a decentralized artificial intelligence platform that leverages blockchain technology to democratize AI capabilities. It offers a range of advanced AI services, including image generation, natural language processing, AI search, audio generation, and animation, which can be accessed through its platform, bots, and easy-to-use APIs. This platform aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, providing a decentralized model that promotes community engagement, unbiased AI, and sustainable funding. MIRX is the native cryptocurrency of the Mirada AI platform. It is used to upgrade to a Premium subscription that unlocks faster generation times, better models, and new features. It can also facilitate transactions, governance, and other economic activities within the ecosystem. Official Website: https://mirada.ai Whitepaper: https://mirada.ai/whitepaper Buy MIRX Now!

Mirada AI (MIRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mirada AI (MIRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.10K $ 3.10K $ 3.10K Total Supply: $ 988.94M $ 988.94M $ 988.94M Circulating Supply: $ 69.83M $ 69.83M $ 69.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.93K $ 43.93K $ 43.93K All-Time High: $ 0.01443 $ 0.01443 $ 0.01443 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Mirada AI (MIRX) price

Mirada AI (MIRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mirada AI (MIRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIRX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIRX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIRX's tokenomics, explore MIRX token's live price!

