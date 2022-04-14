MIRAI is an AI-driven metaverse platform that offers interconnected world-building, dynamic AI interactions, HyperGen™ tech, and a marketplace for Synthetic Derivative RWAs. Using AI tech in our core offering, we're creating a metaverse and virtual economy for everyone. Whether you're a developer, a creator, or just curious, our platform provides the space to build, explore and invite others to your immersive creations.

