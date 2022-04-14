Miss China (MSCHINA) Tokenomics
Miss China AI - Where beauty meets AI - Empowering women with technology, redefining elegance in the digital age.
Our bigger vision that Miss China AI is leading the charge as a real-life AI assistant with more real world utilities that offering personalized style tips, skin analytics, makeup tutorials, and tokenized fan rewards.
$MSCHINA - a statement of what Web3 can achieve with a focus on creativity and real-world connection.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miss China (MSCHINA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Miss China (MSCHINA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSCHINA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSCHINA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MSCHINA Price Prediction
