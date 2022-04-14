Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics
Miw Musk (MIW) Information
$MIW, also known as Make It Work, is a token with a specific purpose to support suicide prevention and increase mental health awareness. This token is deployed by the same deployer as $FIW ($WIF), a token associated launched on Pumpfun platform and took over by new community with an intentional approach using something left for dead and helping bring back to life through hard work and intentional care.
The Project's mission is to contribute to the reduction of suicide rates and enhance the overall mental health awareness. Through memes, spaces, and leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency community $MIW, aims to create a positive impact on mental health issues around the world and save many from making the unfixable mistake. Also, the cute attributes of MIW our Service dog is unmistakably irresistible.
Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miw Musk (MIW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Miw Musk (MIW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Miw Musk (MIW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MIW's tokenomics, explore MIW token's live price!
MIW Price Prediction
Want to know where MIW might be heading? Our MIW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.