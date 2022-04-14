MOANI (MOANI) Information

Paradise Tycoon is a web3 social building game launching in Q4/2024. Paradise Tycoon combines hybrid casual gameplay, tycoon mechanics, and user-generated content in a vibrant, multiplayer environment. Players embark on transforming a humble island into a thriving paradise by collecting resources, farming, completing quests and tasks for the residents of Port Ohana, and building and expanding their paradise island. The game’s economy is centered around the MOANI token, which is integral to gameplay and offers versatile in-game uses.

MOANI Token

$MOANI is Paradise Tycoon's token and game currency with a fixed supply of 6 Billion tokens. $MOANI empowers the open, player-driven economy of Paradise Tycoon and it can be used for anything players create or do that has value or adds fun for others, just like in the real world!

Earn $MOANI from Paradise Pass tasks, limited quests, and trades Win $MOANI from events & competitions (including user-generated) Trade $MOANI at the auction house with other players Create with $MOANI and become a tycoon in your own way!