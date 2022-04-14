MOANI (MOANI) Tokenomics
Paradise Tycoon is a web3 social building game launching in Q4/2024. Paradise Tycoon combines hybrid casual gameplay, tycoon mechanics, and user-generated content in a vibrant, multiplayer environment. Players embark on transforming a humble island into a thriving paradise by collecting resources, farming, completing quests and tasks for the residents of Port Ohana, and building and expanding their paradise island. The game’s economy is centered around the MOANI token, which is integral to gameplay and offers versatile in-game uses.
MOANI Token
$MOANI is Paradise Tycoon's token and game currency with a fixed supply of 6 Billion tokens. $MOANI empowers the open, player-driven economy of Paradise Tycoon and it can be used for anything players create or do that has value or adds fun for others, just like in the real world!
Earn $MOANI from Paradise Pass tasks, limited quests, and trades Win $MOANI from events & competitions (including user-generated) Trade $MOANI at the auction house with other players Create with $MOANI and become a tycoon in your own way!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOANI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOANI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
