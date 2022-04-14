Mobcat (MOB) Information

Mobcat is an intellectual property (IP) brand designed to connect the Web2 and Web3 worlds. With a mission to redefine storytelling and cultural influence, Mobcat leverages partnerships with industry-leading talent and high-profile collaborations to craft a brand that resonates across entertainment, fashion, and technology.

The project team includes Slumpy Kev, a renowned artist for Cartoon Network; Kalin Stoyanchev, the founder of RENDER Network and Warren Lotas; Baruj Avram, a venture partner at StatelessVC, Professor Frogo, the head of marketing for Coinmarketcap, among many others.