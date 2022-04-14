Monat Money (MONAT) Tokenomics
Monat Money (MONAT) Information
🚀 Developed by the 414 wallet, Monat Money is the game-changer you've been waiting for in the crypto world! With a commitment to transparency, 414 renounced the contract, putting the power back in the hands of the community.
🌐 Monat Money, similar to its sibling project ATROPA, is here to redefine the crypto landscape. Monats small token supply and an array of liquidity pairs, including wBTC and Teddy Bear, create an ecosystem that's designed for success.
💡 But here's the real innovation: Monat Money's mission is to help wBTC achieve its true potential by pegging it to the real Bitcoin price.
Monat Money (MONAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monat Money (MONAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Monat Money (MONAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Monat Money (MONAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MONAT's tokenomics, explore MONAT token's live price!
MONAT Price Prediction
Want to know where MONAT might be heading? Our MONAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.