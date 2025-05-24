MoneroV Price (XMV)
The live price of MoneroV (XMV) today is 0.00436292 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XMV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MoneroV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 112.68 USD
- MoneroV price change within the day is -21.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MoneroV to USD was $ -0.001202410840097909.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoneroV to USD was $ -0.0002882445.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoneroV to USD was $ -0.0000336490.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoneroV to USD was $ +0.0014637878090466115.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001202410840097909
|-21.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002882445
|-6.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000336490
|-0.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0014637878090466115
|+50.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of MoneroV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.93%
-21.60%
-16.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MoneroV fulfills the long overdue desire for a truly anonymous, decentralized, finite peer-to-peer electronic currency.
