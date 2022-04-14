MONEYBEE (MONEYBEE) Information

MoneyBee is a collectable memecoin on BASE that offers free automatic airdrops of Ethereum to all holders every 6 hours without staking or claiming needed.

Mint an optional MoneyBee NFT from our collection of 1000 unique MoneyBees for membership to "The Hive" club, voting rights, and access to an additional seperate rewards pool just for NFT holders.